Roadway roundup: New Gate 6 will open Saturday at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting closer to the opening of the new and much-anticipated Gate 6 at Fort Gordon.

The official opening will be Saturday. A soft opening had been planned that day, but officials decided to make it the official opening date.

It will be open 24 hours as the new, main access control point for department of Defense ID card holders, commercial vehicles and installation visitors, as well as non-DOD ID card holders requiring passes.

The visitor control center at Gate 6 must be used by all visitors/non-DOD ID card holders requiring a pass for installation access. The center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will be closed on Sundays.

Gates 2 and 3 will close at 8 p.m. on Friday.

There will be some operational changes at Gate 1 effective Saturday:

There will no longer be “bump-out” lanes at Gate 1. Instead, there will only be two lanes of inbound and outbound traffic 24/7 to include the morning rush.

Gate 1 may only be used by Department of Defense ID card holders and those with authorized Fort Gordon access credentials/documents.

There will be no changes in operations at Gate 5.

New Gordon Highway lanes will open

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In conjunction with the gate project, a 2.4-mile, $15.7 million construction effort widened Gordon Highway from two to four, 12-foot travel lanes with a 44-foot depressed grass median and 10-foot outside rural shoulders.

Related to that project:

The Gate 6 intersection signals will enter flash mode Oct. 18 and full operations Oct. 21.

On Saturday, contractors will alter the old Gate 2 intersection signals to meet the new traffic pattern using Gate 6 as the main base entrance.

Once changes are made, the public can’t drive straight across from Robinson Avenue since Gate 2 will close. If you are on Robinson Avenue entering the four-lane, there will be two right-turns and one left-turn option.

Also in the news ...

IN COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on the 200 and 300 blocks of Flowing Wells Road. The lane closure is for the installation of asphalt patching on Flowing Wells Road at Day Road, Flintrock Way, Quail Springs Road and Brockwood Street. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.