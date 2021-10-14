Richmond County announces redistricting public hearing schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday the Richmond County Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee announced the public hearing schedule. These meetings will be held throughout Richmond County where members of the public can share their opinions either virtually or in person.

There will be four public redistricting meetings held. Three public hearings with one alternate date. The facilities chosen were specifically picked due to their location and WiFi capabilities. The committee ensured that these facilities were spread out so Richmond County residents have equal opportunity to participate.

Current public meetings schedule:

October 18th: Belair K-8 School located at 3925 Harper Franklin Ave.

October 20th: Diamond Lakes Elementary School or Diamond Lakes Community Center. (The committee will announce which location is chosen after accessing which facility is available and has the best WiFi signal).

October 25th: Academy of Richmond County located at 910 Russell St.

October 27th: Wheeless Road Elementary School located at 2530 Wheeless Rd.

All public meetings will all be held at 6 p.m. 30 minutes before the meeting members of the public can sign up to speak virtually on Zoom or in person. Each person has two minutes to state their thoughts/concerns on the redistricting plans. There will be no follow ups after these two minutes.

Members of the committee will be sitting in the front of the meetings to listen to and look the public in the eye as they listen. All public hearings will be livestreamed.

