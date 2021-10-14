Orangeburg man arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen weapons during traffic stop

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County traffic stop led to one man being arrested after deputies found drugs and stolen firearms in a backpack, authorities said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Rondey Johnson was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a school, possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say they were on patrol Wednesday night when a vehicle committed a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, one person in the car attempted to flee with a backpack, but deputies were able to catch him.

“Inside of this bag we found two handguns stolen from nearby counties,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Approximately $4,000 street value of marijuana, prescription pills and a set of scales.”

Deputies say they were able to determine Johnson was the one with possession of the backpack. The driver of the vehicle received a traffic violation, but the other people in the vehicle were not charged, authorities said.

“This was a direct result of our answering the complaints from residents in this area,” Ravenell said. “We’ve been out there on patrol and here’s results.”

Bond was set at $17,500 for Johnson on Thursday.

