Orangeburg man arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen weapons during traffic stop

An Orangeburg County traffic stop led to one man being arrested after deputies found drugs and stolen firearms in a backpack, authorities said.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County traffic stop led to one man being arrested after deputies found drugs and stolen firearms in a backpack, authorities said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Rondey Johnson was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a school, possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say they were on patrol Wednesday night when a vehicle committed a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, one person in the car attempted to flee with a backpack, but deputies were able to catch him.

“Inside of this bag we found two handguns stolen from nearby counties,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Approximately $4,000 street value of marijuana, prescription pills and a set of scales.”

Deputies say they were able to determine Johnson was the one with possession of the backpack. The driver of the vehicle received a traffic violation, but the other people in the vehicle were not charged, authorities said.

“This was a direct result of our answering the complaints from residents in this area,” Ravenell said. “We’ve been out there on patrol and here’s results.”

Bond was set at $17,500 for Johnson on Thursday.

