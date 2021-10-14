Advertisement

Opening statements begin in deputies’ trial for Washington County taser death

By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After jury selection earlier this week, opening statements got underway Thursday in the murder trial for three former Washington County deputies.

News 12 has a reporter in the courtroom, and we’ll be bringing you details of what happened.

Rhett Scott, Michael Howell and Henry Copeland are accused of murdering Eurie Martin.

MORE | Family seeking justice for man in coma after tasing incident

Martin died in July 2017 after the officers tased him at least 15 times.

The trial comes almost a year after the state Supreme Court ruled the officers should be immune from prosecution.

The deputies didn’t know Martin, who was unarmed, had a long history of mental illness and treatment.

Copeland repeatedly told Martin to stop, put his hands behind his back and get on the ground, or he would tase him. Martin did not comply and Copeland shot him with his Taser. Martin fell to the ground, but stood back up and continued walking away.

Eventually, the officers deployed two different tasers against Martin, with at least 15 recorded applications during a four-minute, 17-second window.

The trial comes almost a year after the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously set aside a ruling that shielded the three former Washington County deputies from prosecution.

The state argued that Martin was no threat to the officers, who said they should be immune from prosecution because they were just doing their job.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
Family tells how clash with cops put Augusta 24-year-old in coma
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
Lakeisha Walker
Hephzibah woman charged in stabbing that hurt boyfriend
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
‘We just want to know’: Missing woman’s kin react to local arrest
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on westbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
$224M Georgia Power rate hike likely for new reactor at Vogtle
The official opening of Fort Gordon Gate 6 will be Oct. 25, but there will be a soft opening...
Newly constructed Gate 6 will open within days at Fort Gordon
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state has reached a...
Here’s how SC ranks in COVID-19 vaccination rate, hospitalizations, deaths
Shepeard Community Blood Center says it is dangerously low on blood donations.
Augusta airport to host blood drive with free restaurant gift cards