One charged, another sought in Aiken County murder investigation

Robert Payne II and Taveisha Porter
Robert Payne II and Taveisha Porter(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been charged and another suspect is still being sought in an Aiken County murder that left a man dead earlier this month.

On Oct. 2, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office began investigation into the shooting death of 38-year-old Clifton Tyler.

Deputies say they have identified 29-year-old Robert Gene Payne II as a suspect. He’s currently wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

MORE | Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting

Payne was last seen driving away in a dark colored SUV from 3123 Wagner Road where deputies found Tyler deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Around 10 a.m. today, deputies detained and charged 28-year-old Taveisha Danike Porter for accessory after the fact of murder in relation to the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office report.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Payne are urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. Tips can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

