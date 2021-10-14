Non-profit ‘Changing Faces’ facing more accusations of misusing money

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More complaints are pouring in about how a non-profit is spending its money. We’ve told you about Changing Faces. It’s a local group whose goal is to help families find homes. But now we’re hearing from viewers who claim the non-profit is hurting you more than its helping.

The doors on the Changing Up thrift store are closed just like they were when we came by last week. We reached out to the owner Patricia Johnson who says that she stands behind her organizations mission to help families, children and individuals 100 percent. But many of her renters feel don’t feel the same.

After experiencing homelessness for more than two years Changing Faces was a new beginning for Adrian McGarity and her family.

“Everything was fine and we signed paperwork to get the leasing agreement and things like that,” she said.

But like other families we’ve heard from – things started not to add up.

“Things started to shift and change and it wasn’t the same program that we thought we were working with,” said McGarity.

Bank statements and payment receipts show McGarity pays rent each month. The apartment complex says they haven’t had a late payment.

“Our rent is higher than what the actual complex is because of all the fees and things that she has and now she’s telling us we have 3,000 dollars in late fees when we pay our rent at least by the end of the month,” said Ebony Rivera.

Rivera is also in the program after leaving a domestic situation.

“I came to Changing Faces so that I could move fast,” she said.

She’s been with the program for almost a month sending her rent to the online PayPal portal on the Changing Faces website.

“She was saying that I didn’t pay her and that I was running behind two months of paying her when I have receipts and bank statements and then she told me that my bank statements weren’t valid,” she said.

“I have a son and I’m not trying to end up on the streets,” said McGarity. “I was just, you know, scared.”

Now feeling hopeless and alone these families are left with nowhere to turn.

“To be able to continue living here the way we have been. We can’t,” she said.

Changing Faces works with the Augusta Housing Authority to put families in homes. We’ve reached out to the executive director four times in the last week and haven’t had any luck. The district attorney’s office didn’t want to comment either. We are still waiting on paperwork for the 19 lawsuits against Changing Faces.

