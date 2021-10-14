Advertisement

Newly constructed Gate 6 will open within days at Fort Gordon

The official opening of Fort Gordon Gate 6 will be Oct. 25, but there will be a soft opening two days earlier for ID card holders.
The official opening of Fort Gordon Gate 6 will be Oct. 25, but there will be a soft opening two days earlier for ID card holders.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting closer to the opening of the new and much-anticipated Gate 6 at Fort Gordon.

The official opening will be Oct. 25, but there will be a soft opening two days earlier for ID card holders, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Ahead of the opening, contractors will alter the old Gate 2 intersection signals to meet the new traffic pattern using Gate 6 as the main base entrance.

Beginning Oct. 25, drivers must use Gate 6 as the primary post entrance.

Gate 2 will be closed and only opened for emergency use in the future. Gate 3 is also closing down once the new gate is fully functional.

