Newly constructed Gate 6 will open within days at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting closer to the opening of the new and much-anticipated Gate 6 at Fort Gordon.

The official opening will be Oct. 25, but there will be a soft opening two days earlier for ID card holders, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Ahead of the opening, contractors will alter the old Gate 2 intersection signals to meet the new traffic pattern using Gate 6 as the main base entrance.

Beginning Oct. 25, drivers must use Gate 6 as the primary post entrance.

Gate 2 will be closed and only opened for emergency use in the future. Gate 3 is also closing down once the new gate is fully functional.

