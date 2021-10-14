Advertisement

Murdaugh arrested again, this time over settlement in housekeeper death

By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) - Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been arrested again, this time in connection with funds from a settlement in the death of his housekeeper.

On Thursday morning, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took Alex Murdaugh into custody upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando.

He was arrested on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to SLED.

MORE | Lawsuit says Murdaugh diverted former law firm’s money to personal account

The charges stem from a SLED investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Murdaugh has been taken to Orange County Corrections in Florida, where he will be held until he receives an extradition hearing.

Upon extradition being granted or waived, he will be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing.

Satterfield died in February 2018, and according to the wrongful-death legal settlement, she died from injuries she suffered after a “trip and fall accident” that reportedly happened at Murdaugh’s home.

Her death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division after a coroner found an inconsistency in the injuries she suffered.

Satterfield’s children said they never received the more than $4 million settlement that was reached in a wrongful-death case.

An attorney who Murdaugh referred to his late housekeeper’s children said he was deceived and lied to by Murdaugh as he was representing the children in their mother’s death settlement case.

Attorney Cory Fleming said Murdaugh lied to Fleming to steal client funds during the case. Fleming stated that Murdaugh was his “close friend and colleague,” but he was misled and deceived when it came time to the disbursement of settlement funds.

This latest case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel.

He said investigators “will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others.”

String of problems

It’s been a rough few months for the Murdaugh family.

Murdaugh has been accused of stealing funds from his own law firm, from which he resigned in early September, the day before he was wounded in a shooting along a Hampton County road.

Investigators say that shooting was an insurance fraud scheme designed to provide a $10 million death settlement for Murdaugh’s surviving son. Murdaugh and a second man, Curtis Smith, have been charged in the alleged plot.

Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, were gunned down at the family’s rural Colleton County hunting property back in June.

After the shooting, Murdaugh announced his resignation from his law firm and his intention to enter rehab for substance-abuse treatment.

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended Murdaugh’s license to practice law in Septmber.

Murdaugh’s former law firm, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick, filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh over funds it alleged he misappropriated from the firm.

Lawyers said the discovery of the scheme originated when the firm inquired about a fee owed to them from a case that Murdaugh worked on along with another law firm. On Sept. 2, 2021, lawyers reported a check was found on Murdaugh’s desk from the other law firm.

The suit states that a notation on the check indicated it was partial payment of the fees the firm were inquiring about. However, PMPED officials said the check was made payable to Murdaugh’s personal account and not PMPED.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
Family tells how clash with cops put Augusta 24-year-old in coma
Lakeisha Walker
Hephzibah woman charged in stabbing that hurt boyfriend
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
‘We just want to know’: Missing woman’s kin react to local arrest
Sumyung Ho nightclub
Augusta nightclub facing possible probation after shooting incident

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state has reached a...
Here’s how SC ranks in COVID-19 vaccination rate, hospitalizations, deaths
Shepeard Community Blood Center says it is dangerously low on blood donations.
Augusta airport to host blood drive with free restaurant gift cards
U.S. Capitol
D.C. roundup: Scott on McMaster, Wilson on vaccines and Allen on border
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pays a visit to Savannah on Oct. 12, 2021.
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika