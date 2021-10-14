Advertisement

Man charged in violent Augusta home invasion

Maxlin Rolland
Maxlin Rolland(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing charges for a violent assault against a woman at an Augusta apartment complex.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 21, deputies responded to Augusta Manor Apartments following reports of an assault, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

On scene deputies spoke to a female victim who said she invited the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Maxlin Rolland, over but the two got into a disagreement over money.

The victim said she told the suspect to leave once he began throwing objects around her home. When he left, the victim locked her door but Rolland reportedly returned, kicking down the locked door before violently assaulting her. At one point, Rolland allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s head, the report states.

MORE | ‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash

Deputies reported they overserved several injuries on the victim. She was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

Rolland was charged on Wednesday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime aggravated assault and home invasion in the first degree, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
Family tells how clash with cops put Augusta 24-year-old in coma
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
Lakeisha Walker
Hephzibah woman charged in stabbing that hurt boyfriend
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on westbound I-20 in Aiken County
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
‘We just want to know’: Missing woman’s kin react to local arrest

Latest News

Bottom Line Bakery
Local chef achieves goal of opening cafe
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
$224M Georgia Power rate hike likely for new reactor at Vogtle
COVID generic
COVID vaccine vs. natural immunity
James hopes to become a farmer someday.
Grant Me Hope | ‘As long as I know they’re going to treat me right ... that’s a good home for me’