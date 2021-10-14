Man charged in violent Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing charges for a violent assault against a woman at an Augusta apartment complex.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 21, deputies responded to Augusta Manor Apartments following reports of an assault, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

On scene deputies spoke to a female victim who said she invited the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Maxlin Rolland, over but the two got into a disagreement over money.

The victim said she told the suspect to leave once he began throwing objects around her home. When he left, the victim locked her door but Rolland reportedly returned, kicking down the locked door before violently assaulting her. At one point, Rolland allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s head, the report states.

Deputies reported they overserved several injuries on the victim. She was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

Rolland was charged on Wednesday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime aggravated assault and home invasion in the first degree, according to arrest records.

