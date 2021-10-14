Advertisement

Local chef opens new business ‘Bottom Line Bakery and Café’

By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may remember her winning on the show Chopped Sweets. Local chef Kelsey Burack has finally accomplished a huge dream of hers. Next week she is opening Bottom Line Bakery and Café in Evans.

She started her business from home beginning of last year and since then has worked her way to this moment. She says you will be able to find not only sweet treats inside but also light healthy options to help offset all the pastries.

”I hope that the folks that come in are just wowed by the aesthetic and love the atmosphere, they love the smell of pastries and coffee being brewed and really is a place where we can gather,” said Burack.

If you want to check it out yourself you can head out to Evans starting next Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit their website at: https://www.bottomlinebakery.com/ or connect with Bottom Line Bakery on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

