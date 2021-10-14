Advertisement

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream(Walmart)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An early Christmas gift from a popular childhood treat for many of us! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is coming to Walmart November 1.

It’s the first time a Little Debbie will be offered as an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.

It’s available for $2.50 a pint, because let’s all face it...if it was a gallon most of us would eat it all in one sitting!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash
Gavel
Unvaccinated SRS workers go to court in a battle to keep jobs
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh exits rehab, gets arrested over settlement funds
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on westbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Paulette Sims
Allendale woman found guilty in deadly double stabbing
FILE - In this May 16, 2020, file photo, a woman holds a sign during a rally to protest the...
In upcoming trial over Arbery death, racial reckoning looms large
Washington County taser-death trial
What chief deputy said today in Washington County taser-death trial
A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.
North Augusta woman wins $300K on scratch-off lottery ticket
Georgia Capitol
Plans being made for Georgia lawmakers’ special session