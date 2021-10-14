Hundreds of SRS employees could lose jobs due to vaccine mandate

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of SRS employees could lose their job Thursday as a mandatory vaccine deadline looms large. Some employees who normally have religious exemptions for shots are speaking out as they’re about to lose their jobs. We are taking a closer look at mandates mean for those who have these exemptions that are federal employees.

Reasonable accommodation – those two words are the key to why the already limited exemptions for the COVID vaccine could be denied. SRS tells employees like Tim Carnes who’s worked there for the past 10 years the only reasonable accommodation would be too much of a burden.

“I was very surprised because you know the title 7 says that reasonable accommodations will be made for employees to exercise their religious conscience,” said Carnes.

But according to SRS the accommodation they would have to make is frequent testing. They say with the number and composition of employees who have requested a religious accommodation it imposes an undue burden on the company.

“That was very surprising to me because we have been working for 18 months, successfully as telework. We’ve been offering no risk to the company, or can any employee because we’ve had no personal exposure,” he said.

But whether they’ve been working from home or not Executive Order 14043 explains all employees regardless of where they are working must be fully vaccinated by November. SRS set their deadline on the 30th.

“I don’t have anything against the company. This is a policy problem. This is an overreach by people, I’m sure that meant well, But I don’t believe they’ve really considered the ramifications,” he said.

SRS says there is no plan to drop the vaccination requirement and they expect to lose some employees leave. But they hope those unvaccinated will decide to get one in time to keep their jobs.

We reached out to SRS for their current vaccination rate, number of employees who asked for exemptions, and how many they think they’ll be losing. We’ll let you know when we find out more. But if 10 percent of their employees are not vaccinated 1,250 will lose their jobs. 5 percent — 560 employees gone. So there may be hundreds of people without jobs at SRS by the end of this week.

