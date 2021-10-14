Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Cold front brings big changes this weekend.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be over the region through Friday. Cold front moves through this weekend bringing fall cool down Sunday into early next week. Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear with temps falling to the upper 60s by midnight. With mostly clear conditions you’ll have chance to check out some of the planets in the S/SW sky through 2 AM.

Temperatures will stay above average Friday with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 80s. Staying dry Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest less than 10 mph. A cold front is expected to move through Saturday that will bring the chance for a few isolated showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Behind the front looks like true fall weather with lows near 50 early Sunday and highs in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Lows will be down in the mid and upper 40s early Monday! Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures look to stay seasonal into the middle of next week.

