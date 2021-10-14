Advertisement

Augusta airport to host blood drive with free restaurant gift cards

By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is partnering with Shepeard Community Blood Center to hold a blood drive later this month.

It will take place adjacent to the main terminal building from 1:30-6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The Shepeard bloodmobile will at 1501 Aviation Way in the elite rewards parking lot.

The first 15 donors will receive an Applebee’s gift card. All donors will receive points in the Shepeard donor store that can be redeemed for gift cards or T-shirts.

Blood banks have been hit hard by the pandemic, which has led to a decline in the blood drives that have traditionally kept them stocked.

Despite the efforts of blood donation centers over the past few months, centers nationwide are in dire need of blood donations. Local hospitals are in urgent need of O negative and O positive blood types.

For more information on how to donate, call 706-737-4551 or visit www.shepeardblood.org.

Also coming up ...

IN AIKEN: The University of South Carolina Aiken and Shepeard Community Blood Center will be holding a community blood drive on the university campus on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a thank you, each donor will receive a Halloween-themed shirt.

MORE | Despite better times, CSRA’s food bank seeing high demand

