Aiken County man charged with gunning down victim in May

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges allege an Aiken County man shot a victim multiple times in the backyard of a Wagener home.

On May 16, deputies responded to a residence on Holley Street in reference to a shooting incident, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

There, they located at 28-year-old man victim in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the residence’s backyard. Deputies described the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses on scene told deputies Frankie Walker II, 34, shot the victim before fleeing into a wooded area next to the home.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhounds team and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter responded to the scene to locate Walker who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Walker was detained on Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

