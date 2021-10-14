Advertisement

Aiken County man charged with gunning down victim in May

Frankie Walker II
Frankie Walker II(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges allege an Aiken County man shot a victim multiple times in the backyard of a Wagener home.

On May 16, deputies responded to a residence on Holley Street in reference to a shooting incident, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

There, they located at 28-year-old man victim in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the residence’s backyard. Deputies described the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses on scene told deputies Frankie Walker II, 34, shot the victim before fleeing into a wooded area next to the home.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

MORE | One charged, another sought in Aiken County murder investigation

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhounds team and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter responded to the scene to locate Walker who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Walker was detained on Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
Family tells how clash with cops put Augusta 24-year-old in coma
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
Lakeisha Walker
Hephzibah woman charged in stabbing that hurt boyfriend
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on westbound I-20 in Aiken County
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
‘We just want to know’: Missing woman’s kin react to local arrest

Latest News

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Unvaccinated SRS workers go to court in a battle to keep jobs
Robert Payne II and Taveisha Porter
One charged, another sought in Aiken County murder investigation
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.