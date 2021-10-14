Advertisement

$224M Georgia Power rate hike likely for new reactor at Vogtle

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Georgia Power customers will likely pay another $224 million a year for the first of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle.

The company says it amounts to another $4 each month for every residential customer.

MORE | Georgia Cyber Center opening new lab for AU students

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and Georgia Public Service Commission staffers have tentatively agreed to the increase, which commissioners will vote on in November.

The rate increase would begin after the new reactor begins operation next year.

Georgia Power projects spending $12.4 billion on its share of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle.

A separate $157 million rate hike is scheduled to begin Jan. 1.

Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years at the power plant near Waynesboro. Units 1 and 3 have been operation for decades.

