You can get $100 Augusta vaccination incentive at any of these clinics
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In an effort to increase the number of individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the city of Augusta will host several mobile clinics throughout October, November and December.
Here’s the schedule:
- Oct. 14 from 4-6 p.m. at the Bernie Ward Community Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road
- Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Augusta Aquatic Center, 3157 Damascus Road
- Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Brown Arena, 601 Seventh St.
- Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road
- Nov. 6 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road
- Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way
- Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Augusta Mall, 3450 Wrightsboro Road
- Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jamestown Community Center nd Park, 3647 Karleen Road
- Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center, 1014 11th Ave.
- Richmond County residents who become fully vaccinated at any of these events qualify to receive the city’s $100 incentive.
