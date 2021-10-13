‘We just want to know’: Missing woman’s kin react to Burke County arrest

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - A missing woman’s family remains worried for her after the local arrest of a person of interest in her case.

Tuesday morning, Deidre Reid’s family received news that Emanuel Bedford, who police say is a person of interest in her disappearance, was arrested on grand larceny and obstruction-of-justice charges in Burke County .

The 41-year-old Pageland, S.C., mother has been missing since September. Bedford, the family says, is also the father of her son.

“It’s just hard for the family right now not knowing where Deidre is at and Mr. Belford is in custody right now,” said James Reid, Deidre’s brother.

The Reid family is hoping this latest development leads to answers.

“I just hope Emanuel will tell us where she at, whether it is good or bad. We just want to know where she is at,” said Deidre’s sister, Jennifer Reid.

Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail. (Pageland Police Department)

Bedford, who’s from Burke County, was listed as a person of interest in this case and was taken into custody Monday by Burke County deputies.

Pageland police said arrest warrants were obtained for Bedford on Oct. 8 on suspicion of grand larceny and obstructing justice.

Burke County deputies say he turned himself in when he was told of the warrants.

Bedford will be extradited to Pageland in reference to these charges, police said.

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.