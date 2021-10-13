Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game

Emanuel Tolbert turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police confirmed a man was shot during an argument over the Alabama/Texas A&M game on Saturday, October 9.

Officers said 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was shot during an assault in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue North before 11:00 p.m.

Bessemer Police say 20-year-old Emanuel Tolbert III turned himself in and is in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.

Officers said two people were arguing over which team was better and the homeowner told them both to leave. Once outside the house, officers said shots were fired. People who were inside the home came outside and found Pickens was shot.

Pickens was taken to UAB where he died early Sunday morning.

