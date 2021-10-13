Two women charged in Georgia officer’s slaying

ALAMO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities have brought charges against two additional in the killing Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Charlotte Ferguson was arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, the GBI announced today.

She’s the sister of Damien Anthony Ferguson, the Alamo man charged with slaying Harrison on the night of Oct. 8.

Damien now also faces an additional charge of bias motivated intimidation of first responders.

Along with the suspect’s sister, the GBI has detained 24-year-old Asia Kinsey of Alamo, GA and charged her with terroristic threats for a threatening social media post she made on Oct. 9 relating to the investigation.

Authorities reported Damien gunned down Harrison during his first shift with the department in retaliation for the officer’s arrest of an associate hours earlier.

Damien was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon at his home in Alamo, located in Wheeler County about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Macon. A state SWAT team and a division of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him without incident following a large manhunt. He is being held in Laurens County jail.

According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody. (WRDW)

Charlotte was taken to the Crisp County Jail and Kinsey was taken to the Truetlen County Jail, the GBI reports.

The GBI says investigation is active and ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are expected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something Send Something mobile app.

