State Farm agents present nonprofit with grant to aid uninsured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta State Farm agents recently presented a $7,500 grant to Christ Community Health to help provide medical, dental and behavioral health services to uninsured families in the community.

In the Augusta/Richmond County community, almost 15 percent of community members do not have health insurance. The situation is even more challenging when it comes to dental care; many are forced to choose between paying for food and utilities or paying for medical and dental care.

“For 100 years, it’s been our mission to help people recover from the unexpected,” said State Farm Augusta Sales Leader John Weaver. “Being a good neighbor is at the heart of what we do, and it means giving back to the community in ways that support meaningful change, like helping families receive affordable quality health care.”

Since 2007, Christ Community Health has provided quality medical and dental care to families in need.

“This grant means uninsured and underinsured families have an affordable option for quality healthcare,” said Christ Community CEO Don Branum. “Good health is critical to maintaining employment, staying in school and overcoming poverty. We appreciate State Farm for its support of Christ Community Health.”

