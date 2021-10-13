S.C. launches ‘Drivers for a Cure’ to raise money for cancer research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teaming up in the fight against cancer. There’s a new program in place in South Carolina to help fund more research.

It’s all thanks to a joint effort between South Carolina Senator Tom Young and retired Aiken Public Safety Captain David Turno. Governor McMaster has signed the program into action. It’s called “Drivers for a Cure.”

South Carolinians can now buy this special license plate to help fund more research. We talked to Turno Wednesday who says inspiration for the idea comes from his own battle with cancer.

“At age 50, brain cancer...I kind of had an idea, but I’ve had a cake walk. I’m truly blessed to be here today, stage 3 brain cancer, still functioning, still working. I know how blessed I am, and this is a way to give back,” he said.

The governor’s office says South Carolinians can buy a special license plate for $70 with a renewal every two years. Each new plate purchased will generate about $20 dollars for cancer research with each new renewal generating 25. Proceeds will be split between the Duke Cancer Institute and the cancer center at USC in Charleston.

