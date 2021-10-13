Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of breaking into bank, making bed in lobby

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Goose Creek bank and sleeping in the lobby.

Nicholas Rodriguez was arrested for 2nd-degree burglary after officers responded to the BB&T bank on Saint James Avenue in Goose Creek in reference to a burglary.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:23 a.m. on Sunday.

A police report states that officers found a broken window at the location and saw Rodriguez, who “appeared to be asleep,” inside.

Officers, along with deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, ordered Rodriguez to come to the door and after being unable to open the door Rodriguez crawled through the broken window where he was taken into custody, a report states.

Officers say a sweep of the building showed the suspect had attempted to make a bed in the lobby of the bank and attempted to cook raw chicken in the break room toaster over.

Rodriguez was being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

