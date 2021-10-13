Advertisement

Panthers’ Rhule: McCaffrey ‘50-50′ for Sunday vs. Vikings

Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers ran all over the Saints.
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers ran all over the Saints.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is 50-50 for Carolina’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers have lost both without the 2019 All-Pro running back in the lineup. Rhule thinks the decision will come right up until the game.

McCaffrey was officially listed as limited in practice Wednesday.McCaffrey also practiced all of last week on a limited basis, but was designated as doubtful for the game on Friday.

