Orangeburg man charged with murder after elderly victim dies

ORANGBURG, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges against an Orangeburg man have been upgraded to murder fter an elderly man has died from injuries sustained in a September assault.

Quincy Carr III, 28, has now been charged with murder in connection with a brutal assault at an assisted living home, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The incident happened September 24 when Carr reportedly assaulted two elderly residents at a Benthomp Road assisted living home.

The two assault victims were 79 and 54 years of age, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the 79-year-old man on the floor “with blood on his face and the floor,” the report states.

Carr was charged with simple assault for punching the 54-year-old in the face. That charge still stands.

However, the 79-year-old victim was “flown to a trauma hospital due to his injuries,” according to the report.

Carr had been at the assisted living home for two days prior to the assaults.

A charge of murder carries a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison.

