Advertisement

Orangeburg man charged with murder after elderly victim dies

Quincy Carr III
Quincy Carr III(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGBURG, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges against an Orangeburg man have been upgraded to murder fter an elderly man has died from injuries sustained in a September assault.

Quincy Carr III, 28, has now been charged with murder in connection with a brutal assault at an assisted living home, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The incident happened September 24 when Carr reportedly assaulted two elderly residents at a Benthomp Road assisted living home.

The two assault victims were 79 and 54 years of age, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the 79-year-old man on the floor “with blood on his face and the floor,” the report states.

Carr was charged with simple assault for punching the 54-year-old in the face. That charge still stands.

MORE | Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety looks to identify suspect in 2-year-old child abuse death

However, the 79-year-old victim was “flown to a trauma hospital due to his injuries,” according to the report.

Carr had been at the assisted living home for two days prior to the assaults.

A charge of murder carries a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emanuel Bedford
Burke County deputies arrest man sought in missing-woman case
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name released for Aiken motorcyclist killed by crash
Brandon Karim “Trey” Bland
Suspect arrested in shooting at gas station that injured 2 people
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff

Latest News

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County school leaders eye COVID changes
Augusta University
Georgia university professors to face new reviews, regents say
This person was among those getting a vaccination incentive card on Sept. 8 during a clinic at...
You can get $100 Augusta vaccination incentive at these clinics
U.S. Capitol
D.C. roundup: Wilson on SRS vaccinations, Allen on border and more