Local 8-year-old on way to Drive, Chip, and Putt championship

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local talent on the national stage. We’ve told you about two qualifiers for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Final in April. Now we’re introducing to a third. We caught up with 8-year-old Zane Madison and his brother Kipp for a little drive, chip and putt competition of their own.

Zane Madison is a big Phil Mickelson fan. The 8-year-old lefty won his regional to qualify for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Final at Augusta National in April. Zane is a fearless putter which he says is the best part of his game.

And just like his idol Mickelson, Zane does what he needs in the clutch.

Zane’s older brother Kipp just missed out on making it to Augusta National finishing fifth in his qualifier. Our other two local golfers with a shot at gold are 13-year-old Hamilton Coleman who’s also from Westlake Golf Club and 9-year-old Lyla Hawker from Fort Gordon.

