Hephzibah woman charged in stabbing incident

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend after the two got in an argument on Tuesday.

At 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a home on the 2600 block of Patterson Bridge Road following reports of a stabbing, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

There, they spoke to the suspect 40-year-old Lakeisha Walker who told deputies she and the victim got into an argument over money that afternoon. She alleged the victim slapped her across the face before she became angry and stabbed him with a butcher knife.

Deputies reported they observed a large laceration to the victim’s chest. They did not observe any injuries on Walker, according to the incident report.

The victim was transported to the Augusta Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Walker was detained and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. She was charged with possession of a knife during a crime and aggravated assault, according to arrest records.

