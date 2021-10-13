Local garden store displays 750 pound pumpkin

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The garden store “Good Earth” in Augusta has a great big pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 750 pounds. Naturally it’s one of the world’s largest pumpkins, but the manager we spoke to tells us they’re hoping to get an even bigger one at a future auction.

It was originally grown in Indiana but now it’s here for all your fall photo needs. The store says that they’re taking the seeds out of the pumpkin and sending them back to Indiana since the farmers there know it will grow that size of pumpkin. Next year Good Earth is trying to get a 1,200 pounder.

Staff at the garden center say it’s definitely an eye-catcher.

“Especially little kids, they all want to know where did this monster come from and I get to tell them. And they all want to know how does it grow this big, how do you take care of it and it’s a big shock for anyone walking in,” said an employee at Good Earth.

There’s also a “Pumpkin wall” for people to come and take their fall photos with friends and family.

