Georgia university professors to face new reviews, regents say

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Tenured professors at Georgia’s public universities will face a new set of job reviews after a vote by regents.

Supporters say the new review process approved Wednesday aims to help professors improve.

Some faculty members say the reviews undercut the job protections and freedom of expression that tenure is supposed to guarantee.

All of Georgia’s public universities that grant tenure already require such reviews.

But a report shows 96% of professors currently pass them with no requirement for improvement.

Under the new plan, any professor who flunks an evaluation will be required to improve performance.

Any professor who refuses or doesn’t make enough progress could be fired.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

