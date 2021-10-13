Advertisement

GBI sheds light on tasing incident: Suspect in critical condition

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect remains in critical condition following a medical emergency he suffered after being tased by deputies in an incident that’s getting scrutiny from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop at 7:12 p.m. Monday at Highland Avenue at Clifton Street on a black sport utility vehicle occupied by multiple people.

Officers stopped a vehicle with three men in it. One of the men, Jermaine M. Jones Jr., 24, of Augusta, ran from officers and was tased by one officer, according to the GBI.

After being tased, multiple officers detained him, the GBI reported.

There was a struggle between officers and Jones in the attempts to detain him, according to the GBI.

While on the way to jail, Jones experienced symptoms requiring medical treatment, GBI reported.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition late Tuesday.

Jones was charged by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm by first offender, a felony, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.

The GBI got involved in the case after the sheriff’s agency requested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that it investigate the use of force.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

