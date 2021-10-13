D.C. roundup: Wilson on SRS vaccinations, Allen on border and more

WASHINGTON - South Carolina U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson released a comment on the Savannah River Site COVID vaccine mandate.

Last month, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the operations and management contractor at the Department of Energy complex, announced vaccination would be required for employment.

It comes after President Joe Biden mandated the vaccine for all federal contractors and large businesses.

Joe Wilson (Source: Wikipedia)

Wilson says although he is against the mandate, “as a private entity, they have the legal right to create the guidelines for employment within their company.”

The contractor announced the mandate in early September, and key deadlines are approaching this week, leading to statements from employees who’ve refused to get vaccinated.

Allen pushes letter on migrant matters

WASHINGTON - Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, on Wednesday led a letter signed by more than 40 members of Congress to the Department of Homeland Security.

It was in response to the recent announcement of its intention to issue a new memo terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“If the Department abandons the tools needed to secure our border, it is a dereliction of duty and an insult to the officials on the ground who have been on hand to implement MPP, despite partisan leaders at the top constantly working to undermine its success.

“The men and women working under the Department of Homeland Security face immense challenges every day, and they deserve clear guidance as they enforce our immigration laws. They should never be subjected to misguided political directives that make their jobs more difficult. We strongly urge you to uphold the decisions of the court by implementing MPP and performing your duty to secure our border. We look forward to a timely response”

Ossoff targets nursing shortage in Georgia

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff says he’s working to secure additional funding in the budget reconciliation bill to expand the National Health Service Corps and Nurse Corps to address the shortage of health care workers in Georgia and nationwide.

Long before the pandemic, Georgia has faced a severe health care workforce shortage.

“COVID-19 has left hospitals and clinics understaffed and medical teams overworked,” said Ossoff, D-Ga.

His staff says he hopes to ease that problem.

