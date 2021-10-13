Advertisement

Columbia County school leaders eye COVID changes

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County school bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - With the virus still being a threat, the Columbia County School System is updating its COVID protocol.

School leaders talked about it at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

They say most cases are coming from exposure outside of classroom settings.

They say in the next meeting, they plan to talk about whether to remove the plexiglass barriers in classrooms.

The district also says it is starting to hire more substitute teachers.

In the last meeting, leaders said there was a 51 percent fill-rate for subs.

Now it’s 63 percent.

But they are still experiencing bus driver shortages.

