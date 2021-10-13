Advertisement

Augusta Tech launching workforce rapid training initiative

Augusta Technical College
Augusta Technical College(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College will launch a new workforce development initiative to provide short-term training and certification.

A $100,000 grant from Bank of America will fund three programs as part of the initiative:

  • Manufacturing fundamentals bootcamp
  • Forklift and Occupational Safety and Health Administration training
  • Medical scribe skills

The new program will partner with employers and WorkSource Georgia for placement opportunities after students complete study in either manufacturing or medical scribe, two industries that need workers due to high demand.

MORE | Despite better times, CSRA’s food bank seeing high demand

The Bank of America money will fund a manufacturing instructor who will also market and recruit new students facing underemployment or unemployment because they lack basic skills needed by employers.

The cost of the tuition also will be underwritten by the grant.

The medical scribe curriculum is an online self-study program resulting in certification. Tuition will be underwritten by the grant.

Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken, and Dr. Jermaine Whirl, president of...
Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken, and Dr. Jermaine Whirl, president of Augusta Technical College.(WRDW)

“Augusta Technical College has built a successful program for technical training and job placement that will better equip members of our community in performing jobs that are not only in high-demand, but are also critical to growing the Augusta economy,” said Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emanuel Bedford
Burke County deputies arrest man sought in missing-woman case
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name released for Aiken motorcyclist killed by crash
Brandon Karim “Trey” Bland
Suspect arrested in shooting at gas station that injured 2 people
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff

Latest News

John Weaver (from left), Kim Conyers, Matt Willis, Mike Ingham, of State Farm; Don Branum, of...
State Farm agents present nonprofit with grant to aid uninsured
Golden Harvest Food Bank continues to see elevated need in the CSRA.
Despite better times, CSRA’s food bank seeing high demand
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
‘We just want to know’: Missing woman’s kin react to Burke County arrest
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
GBI sheds light on tasing incident: Suspect in critical condition