Augusta Tech launching workforce rapid training initiative

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College will launch a new workforce development initiative to provide short-term training and certification.

A $100,000 grant from Bank of America will fund three programs as part of the initiative:

Manufacturing fundamentals bootcamp

Forklift and Occupational Safety and Health Administration training

Medical scribe skills

The new program will partner with employers and WorkSource Georgia for placement opportunities after students complete study in either manufacturing or medical scribe, two industries that need workers due to high demand.

The Bank of America money will fund a manufacturing instructor who will also market and recruit new students facing underemployment or unemployment because they lack basic skills needed by employers.

The cost of the tuition also will be underwritten by the grant.

The medical scribe curriculum is an online self-study program resulting in certification. Tuition will be underwritten by the grant.

Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken, and Dr. Jermaine Whirl, president of Augusta Technical College. (WRDW)

“Augusta Technical College has built a successful program for technical training and job placement that will better equip members of our community in performing jobs that are not only in high-demand, but are also critical to growing the Augusta economy,” said Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken.

