Augusta man charged in armed robbery of North Augusta KFC

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges for robbing a North Augusta KFC while armed with a gun in 2019.

An incident report states 22-year-old Xakwan Paschal and another male suspect entered the restaurant, located at 433 East Martintown Road, on Jan. 22, 2019 while armed with an assault rifle.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:22 p.m. while customers and employees were there.

The two allegedly held employees at gunpoint and broke into the restaurant’s cash registers.

The report further states one of the suspects pointed a gun at employees as they fled out of the back of the restaurant.

Paschal and the other suspect reportedly fled into the wooded area just behind the KFC and fled in a black Nissan Xterra.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like a gunshot in the wooded area, but police were unable to locate any bullet casings or a victim.

Paschal was detained on Monday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. There, he was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

