Family tells how clash with cops put Augusta 24-year-old in coma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man remains comatose and in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies this week , and his family is speaking out about how he ended up in the hospital.

It’s an incident that’s getting scrutiny from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it all started after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 7:12 p.m. Monday at Highland Avenue at Clifton Street on a sport utility vehicle occupied by multiple people.

Officers stopped a vehicle with three men in it, the GBI reported. One of the men, Jermaine M. Jones Jr., 24, of Augusta, ran from officers, authorities said.

COMING UP News 12′s Will Rioux talked with the family and will have more on News 12 at 6 p.m.

Jones’ father, Jermaine M. Jones Sr., was in the vehicle, and he told News 12 his side of the story.

He said they were on the way from a towing yard when they were pulled over. He said there were about six deputies who appeared to be narcotics officers.

He said they searched the vehicle and found a gun.

He says that’s when his son fled.

The GBI says Jones Jr. was tased by one officer and there was a struggle between officers and Jones in the attempts to detain him.

Jones Sr. said he witnessed officers hitting his son.

While on the way to jail, Jones experienced symptoms requiring medical treatment, GBI reported, and he was taken to a local hospital.

His family told News 12 that he has suffered brain bleeding and remained in a coma and in critical condition Wednesday.

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. (WRDW)

They say they asked the doctor if the injuries could have come from being tased and falling down and hitting his head.

They say the doctor told them no, that it was the result of blunt-force trauma.

Jones Jr. was charged by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm by first offender, a felony, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.

The GBI got involved in the case after the sheriff’s agency requested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that it investigate the use of force.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.