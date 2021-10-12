This is an Augusta space made especially for creators and students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new space for creators, businesses and college students is now open in Augusta.

The space on Central Avenue known as Unwind on Central helps creators come collaborate on new ideas.

It has Wi-Fi, textbook access and business supplies.

Its creators say they just want to give young people the best chance at success.

“We really wanted to show people that you don’t have to have a whole lot to get something started,” said Monro Mortie, general manager. “We have spent the last three months grinding all day, every day, making this space what it is today. I think it makes us appreciate it a lot more, and I think it makes the students appreciate it a lot more because how so much effort and planning was put into this.”

Unwind on Central is open all day every day and people can host events there, as well.

For more information, visit https://unwindaug.com.

