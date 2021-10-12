Taking a sneak peek at this year’s Georgia-Carolina state fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The wait is finally over if you’ve been anxious to get to the Georgia-Carolina state fair and indulge in funnel cakes, giant turkey legs and even donut burgers. It kicks off this weekend and preparations are underway. We got a sneak peek at what you can expect this year since COVID forced organizers to cancel the fair last year and how much of an economic impact the fair has on the city.

It’s a time many people look forward to every year young or old. From the sights and sounds of people on rides, to the smell of fair food like funnel cake, fried Oreos and those famous turkey legs.

But with COVID-19 still a threat, it forced many fair organizers across the country and right here in the CSRA to make the tough decision to put it on hold last year.

“Last year there were no fairs anywhere, so the fair and the carnival industry really took a hit. Just imagine all of what you’re seeing behind me and what’s going up here has been traveling the entire east coast since December. Last year they were sitting in Orlando Florida twiddling their thumbs and a lot of folks unemployed,” said Joe Taylor-Fair manager.

Georgia-Carolina State Fair Manager Joe Taylor has been the fair manager for more than 20 years.

He says they’re used to seeing hundreds, if not thousands of people come out over the course of the 10 day fair, bringing in much-needed money to the area.

“It’s a big economic impact, for one thing, we pay a lot of sales tax. Estimated at one time that we were over a million dollars impact on the city for our ten days. We have all of our security is local security, from our sheriff’s department, the marshal’s department. So all of those folk depend on that income; which they didn’t have last year,” he said.

He says though they took a hit, they’re excited to invite the community out this year and bounce back.

“Outdoor events are not a major problem, so with the vaccination rates up and the fact that we’re outdoors; we feel like it’s totally safe,” he said.

Some other changes to note – many of the indoor events won’t return this year like wrestling, boxing, and a talent show where people would be in a confined space.

Opening night is this Friday starting at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Hale Street. It’s just $5 to get in unless you can show proof of vaccination then it is free. They will also have a clinic giving out flu and COVID shots. You have until the 24th to make your way out there before the fair wraps up.

