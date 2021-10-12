Suspect arrested in shooting at gas station that injured 2 people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested the suspect in an Aug. 26 shooting that injured two people at a gas station at a busy intersection.

Soon after the Aug 26 shooting at the RaceWay station along Washington Road at Stevens Creek Road, the suspect was identified as Brandon Karim “Trey” Bland, 44.

Brandon Karim “Trey” Bland (WRDW)

Authorities issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for him.

According to Richmond County jail records, he was arrested Monday and booked on two counts of aggravated assault, a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a charge of possession of a firearm of a knife during a crime.

The shooting occurred after two unknown males were arguing in the parking lot of the RaceWay, 3021 Washington Road.

The argument escalated and one of the subjects shot at the other, according to deputies.

A bystander was struck in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot of a BP station across the street.

A second victim who was shot while he was being driven away. He was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

Weeks after the shooting, there was a robbery at the same gas station .

