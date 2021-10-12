Advertisement

Sanders’ late TD catch helps Georgia Tech beat Duke 31-27

Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State...
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Adonicas Sanders caught a 36-yard touchdown throw from Jeff Sims with 51 seconds left to help Georgia Tech rally past Duke 31-27 on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets got the ball with 1:42 left and no timeouts at their own 12-yard line. But Sims targeted Sanders for the two big plays on the go-ahead drive for his only catches Saturday. Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas had an interception with 15 seconds left to seal this one. Mataeo Durant ran 43 times for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils.

That broke a program record for most carries set in 1970.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson (22) celebrates his three-run homer in the dugout against the...
Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek...
Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first...
Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an...
Georgia at rarified heights, challenge is to finish No. 1