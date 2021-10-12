Saluda County deputies help rescue injured bald eagle

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saluda County sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of an injured bald eagle this week.

The eagle was found Monday in the roadway on Greenwood Highway.

Deputies responded and secured the eagle.

The Saluda County Sheriff's Office came to the aid of an injured bald eagle. (WRDW)

It was then transferred to a rehabilitation center by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, where it is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you to everyone involved in rescuing this magnificent creature,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The bald eagle was removed from the federal endangered species list in June 2007. However, it continues to be listed s a a state-endangered species in South Carolina, according to DNR.

