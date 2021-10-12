Advertisement

Saluda County deputies help rescue injured bald eagle

The Saluda County Sheriff's Office came to the aid of an injured bald eagle.
The Saluda County Sheriff's Office came to the aid of an injured bald eagle.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saluda County sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of an injured bald eagle this week.

The eagle was found Monday in the roadway on Greenwood Highway.

Deputies responded and secured the eagle.

The Saluda County Sheriff's Office came to the aid of an injured bald eagle.
The Saluda County Sheriff's Office came to the aid of an injured bald eagle.(WRDW)

It was then transferred to a rehabilitation center by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, where it is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you to everyone involved in rescuing this magnificent creature,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The bald eagle was removed from the federal endangered species list in June 2007. However, it continues to be listed s a a state-endangered species in South Carolina, according to DNR.

MORE | Distraught North Augusta seeking answers after his cat was shot

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Aiken County
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

Latest News

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools cut quarantines by more than 400
DRONE FOOTAGE: Wesley United Methodist Church pumpkin patch in 2020.
It’s not fall without the perfect pumpkin, here’s where you can find yours
Crews respond to gas leak reported in North Augusta
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pays a visit to Savannah on Oct. 12, 2021.
Herschel Walker raking in millions for U.S. Senate campaign