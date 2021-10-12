Public’s help sought finding 16-year-old last seen in Thomson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says authorities need the public’s help finding a missing teen believed to have run away.
Jasmine Williams, 16, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 in Thomson.
The agency released a photo of her and said she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
She may be in the Augusta or Atlanta areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Larry Attaway at 706-597-3851.
