Public’s help sought finding 16-year-old last seen in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says authorities need the public’s help finding a missing teen believed to have run away.

Jasmine Williams, 16, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 in Thomson.

The agency released a photo of her and said she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She may be in the Augusta or Atlanta areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Larry Attaway at 706-597-3851.

