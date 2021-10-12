Advertisement

Public’s help sought finding 16-year-old last seen in Thomson

Jasmine Williams
Jasmine Williams(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says authorities need the public’s help finding a missing teen believed to have run away.

Jasmine Williams, 16, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 in Thomson.

The agency released a photo of her and said she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She may be in the Augusta or Atlanta areas.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Larry Attaway at 706-597-3851.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Aiken County
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

Latest News

Lawsuit says S.C. redistricting process is taking too long
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Police badge
Ga. police recruit dies after medical emergency during training
The Saluda County Sheriff's Office came to the aid of an injured bald eagle.
Saluda County sheriff’s deputies help rescue injured bald eagle