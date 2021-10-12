Advertisement

Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead

Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson (22) celebrates his three-run homer in the dugout against the...
Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson (22) celebrates his three-run homer in the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson enhanced his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Atlanta Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0.

That gave the Braves a 2-1 edge in the NL Division Series. Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen combined on a five-hitter and won by a 3-0 score for the second straight game. Boosted by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s athletic defense, Atlanta can try to reach its second straight NL Championship Series when it hosts Game 4 on Tuesday. Pederson’s homer in the fifth inning was his second of the series. He singled as a pinch-hitter in his only other at-bat in this series, and has driven in four of Atlanta’s seven runs.

Pederson has hit 11 postseason home runs in his career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek...
Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first...
Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an...
Georgia at rarified heights, challenge is to finish No. 1
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State...
Sanders’ late TD catch helps Georgia Tech beat Duke 31-27