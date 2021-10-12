Advertisement

Nets won’t play Irving until he meets vaccine requirement

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday,...
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kyrie Irving won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he can play in all their games.

The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games.

Under a New York mandate, professional athletes playing for a team in the city have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues.

Without mentioning his vaccination status, general manager Sean Marks said Irving has made a decision that keeps him from being a full member of the team.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff
File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Aiken County
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler watches his RBI-double against the San Diego Padres in the 10th...
Braves’ Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19
Atlanta Dream guard Brittney Sykes (7) drives against the defense of Washington Mystics guard...
Dream picks longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as new coach
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Chuckie chucked: Gruden’s words antithetical to modern NFL
Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson (22) celebrates his three-run homer in the dugout against the...
Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead