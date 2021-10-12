Advertisement

Name released for Aiken motorcyclist killed by crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after a crash over the weekend in Aiken County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred 10:44 a.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m. Monday.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified him Tuesday as 54-year-old Billy J. Hallman, of Aiken.

Ables said Hallman was riding his 2017 Yamaha motorcycle east on Wheat Road near Redds Branch Road outside Aiken when it ran off the right side of the road. Hallman lost control and the vehicle crashed onto the shoulder.

Hallman was taken to August University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Toxicology analysis is pending and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

