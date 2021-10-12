Local nonprofit opens home for women and children: ‘This program saved my life’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local non-profit is expanding its reach to help not only adults but their children, too. Broken Outreach Ministries helps people transitioning from incarceration, addiction, abuse, and trafficking. We checked out their new home and how it’s helping women reconnect with their kids.

For months Sheana Myers has been a part of Broken Outreach Ministries. Now she’s a part of “Genie’s Place” the new home open to women and their children.

“They’re helping me become a mom that I’ve never been before. I’ve never been a sober mom, walking with God, and to be able to do that with my children by my side is amazing,” said Myers.

Broken Outreach Ministries is a 12 month faith-based program.

“We teach life skills, and budgeting and basic morals. A lot of families are broken, so they have never had a mother influence, or father, so we’re trying to teach them family,” she said.

They wanted to expand so more women could join.

“Women their biggest excuse, I can’t do recovery because I have my children. I can’t get off the street, where am I going to put my kids? So it’s a process for them to grow together,” she said.

Myers says she’s already seen a difference.

“This program saved my life. I can honestly say I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for this program,” she said.

The non-profit has a total of five homes for men, women, veterans, and now both women and their kids. Gerald Ingram says his life changed in their veteran’s home.

“I can look in the mirror and I really like the person looking back at me, and God did that. He gave me hope again, this house gave me hope again, these people gave me hope that I am not going to die on these streets alone,” said Ingram.

The end goal for everyone may be different, but the path to leave unbroken is shared.

“I don’t want my kids to grow up the way I grew up and go through what I did, and that’s my goal is to be a family of God and give them the life they deserve,” said Myers.

If you need help, want to learn more, or donate to Broken Outreach Ministries, you can visit their Facebook page.

Broken Ministries says it has space in all of their homes. You can reach out to them for a better idea of which space is right for you.

