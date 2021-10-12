Advertisement

Local businesses offering more incentives to pull in employees

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for work now’s the time to start that job hunt. Companies are laying out more incentives and benefits than ever before. Experts say they’ve never seen anything like it. Some of our local businesses are pulling in prospects.

Usually, in job fairs applicants are trying to win over employers, but now many employers are in a tight spot and trying to win you over instead. There’s a need for workers across the CSRA and filling out a job application could land you some perks.

“It’s probably a better time than any if you’re looking for a job,” said Alvin Harden, MAU Operations Manager.

We’ve heard of a buyers market and at the many different job fairs across the CSRA it’s kind of the same thing – an applicants market.

MORE: | Health, retail, manufacturing and more: Job fairs set this week

“Companies are now offering benefit packages with sign-on bonuses from anywhere from $1,000 to up to $2,500,” he said.

Over at Doctor’s Hospital, they’re offering an up to $10,000 sign-on bonus to qualified nurses. Even fast food places are getting in on the game. Several restaurants at Fort Gordon are offering a $600 bonus to get behind the counter. At Rolls Royce employees and contractors get bonuses when their products pass quality inspections. But even there applicants aren’t filing in like they used to.

“We have had difficulties finding people. We’ve been having positions open, trying to fill them for a good 6-8 months. And, to be honest, we had a job fair like this a few years back and there’s was lines of people,” said Jim Darragh, Senior Production Supervisor, Rolls Royce.

It’s leaving hiring managers hoping that you might stop by and drop off a resume. Because that resume in today’s market is as good as gold.

MORE: | Regional Medical Center offering $70 an hour compensation program for nurses amid shortage

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff
File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Aiken County
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

Latest News

damaged car
‘All it takes is 3 seconds’: Slowing down to save lives
Nicole Gaither body cam footage
I-TEAM: Investigating broken policies at Augusta Fire Department
Sum Yung Ho shooting
Augusta nightclub facing possible probation after shooting incident
Nicole Gaither body cam footage
I-TEAM: Augusta fire procedures