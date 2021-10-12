Local businesses offering more incentives to pull in employees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for work now’s the time to start that job hunt. Companies are laying out more incentives and benefits than ever before. Experts say they’ve never seen anything like it. Some of our local businesses are pulling in prospects.

Usually, in job fairs applicants are trying to win over employers, but now many employers are in a tight spot and trying to win you over instead. There’s a need for workers across the CSRA and filling out a job application could land you some perks.

“It’s probably a better time than any if you’re looking for a job,” said Alvin Harden, MAU Operations Manager.

We’ve heard of a buyers market and at the many different job fairs across the CSRA it’s kind of the same thing – an applicants market.

“Companies are now offering benefit packages with sign-on bonuses from anywhere from $1,000 to up to $2,500,” he said.

Over at Doctor’s Hospital, they’re offering an up to $10,000 sign-on bonus to qualified nurses. Even fast food places are getting in on the game. Several restaurants at Fort Gordon are offering a $600 bonus to get behind the counter. At Rolls Royce employees and contractors get bonuses when their products pass quality inspections. But even there applicants aren’t filing in like they used to.

“We have had difficulties finding people. We’ve been having positions open, trying to fill them for a good 6-8 months. And, to be honest, we had a job fair like this a few years back and there’s was lines of people,” said Jim Darragh, Senior Production Supervisor, Rolls Royce.

It’s leaving hiring managers hoping that you might stop by and drop off a resume. Because that resume in today’s market is as good as gold.

