Local business ‘The Bee’s Knees’ expanding to sell antiques

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the pandemic has caused lots of stress for some people, its removed mental blocks for others. Some people have started businesses and others say the unique times have sparked change. One local business owner says the pandemic highlighted in his life self-worth.

“Its been a meeting place for first dates, birthdays, and anniversaries,” said Eric Kinlaw, owner of Bee’s Knees.

Bee’s Knees holds stories from nearly two decades ago.

“The Bee’s Knees always evolved from what it was anyways,” he said.

Its been a restaurant, a bakery, and a coffee shop but now the owner Kinlaw says its time to switch gears.

“It wasn’t about more it was about different. I wasn’t happy doing what I was doing I was kind of doing it for other people and not myself the pandemic made me realize I wanted to do what I wanted to do,” said Kinlaw.

He says since 14 years old he’s had a passion for collecting vintage and antique items.

“I’ve always been a collector. I started collecting records when I was very young,” he said.

Now he plans to circle back to what he originally fell in love with – offering the community a different option.

“We are going to have décor, furniture, vinyl, just old things,” he said. “Most of it is my personal collection.”

A collection he says was gathered back in the 90s – antiques he says still bring him a sense of joy.

“Not doing it for others or other reasons I just want to be happy,” he said.

If you would like to check out Bee’s Knees they say the new expansion will be complete by the holidays.

For more on the Bee’s Knees, visit their website at: http://beeskneesaugusta.com/#new-page and connect with them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

