Advertisement

Lawsuit says S.C. redistricting process is taking too long

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina, saying state lawmakers are taking too long to draw new maps for U.S. and state House districts.

Candidates are required to file to run for the 2022 races by the end of March, but time is running out for potential candidates to research the new districts and settle any lawsuits asking judges to decide if the new maps are fair, according to the suit.

MORE | Draft plans released for Georgia’s redrawn congressional districts

It was filed Tuesday by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People with assistance from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The groups are asking a panel of three federal judges to set a specific timeline for maps to be drawn and approved and not allow any elections until the new districts get judicial approval.

The lawsuit said lawmakers should have kept to suggestions when they adjourned in June that there would be a special session in September or October to approve maps. Those plans became less firm as lawmakers dealt with the aftermath of a budget provision that prevented districts from passing mask requirements this school year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Aiken County
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

Latest News

Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Police badge
Ga. police recruit dies after medical emergency during training
The Saluda County Sheriff's Office came to the aid of an injured bald eagle.
Saluda County sheriff’s deputies help rescue injured bald eagle
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools cut quarantines by more than 400