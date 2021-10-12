Advertisement

Kershaw inmate stabs correctional officer multiple times, steals keys, unlocks cells

The officer is being treated for his wounds at a local hospital and is expected to be released Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County stole a correctional officer’s keys Monday night, causing commotion and stabbing the officer four times, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The inmate stabbed the officer with a homemade weapon and held him against his will for a short period of time before unlocking cells with the stolen keys and using gas on himself and several people in the living area.

Most of the other inmates stayed in their cells and one inmate helped the officer during the scuffle.

The inmate who attacked the officer was transferred to another institution and will be charged.

“Our staff puts their lives at risk every day, and I’m so thankful our officer is going to be OK,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the incident.

