It’s not fall without the perfect pumpkin, here’s where you can find yours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re waking up to cooler mornings around the CSRA, and that means fall is officially setting down in our area! But - it’s not fall if you don’t have one thing: pumpkins.

This season, some of your favorite pumpkin-themed events are coming back for the entire family to enjoy.

Pumpkins are arriving at Saint Bart’s Pumpkin Patch in North Augusta. The patch is celebrating 25 years and will officially open on Oct. 29. You can stop by to pick out your pumpkin Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Or you can stop by on the weekend between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The patch will also offer storytime for kids from pre-school to second grade. You do have to reserve a time in advance:

9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m., on Monday through Friday

On October 12, the scheduled pumpkin delivery for Wesley United Methodist Church comes in. Until the patch opens, the church is looking for volunteers. You can stop by on the 12th, at 5 p.m., and get a free dinner for helping out.

And if you want to see something really crazy, Good Earth’s Augusta says they have a 750-pound pumpkin ready for display.

Good Earth Augusta is located at 150 Davis Road. Just ask for Lacey when you get there!

Steed’s Dairy over in Grovetown is already open for pumpkin picking. You can visit any Saturday or Sunday up until November 28! The patch will also be open on November 26 (Black Friday).

When you visit, for a fee of $8-11, you get admission to several fun attractions like the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, zip line, tube slide and more. And don’t forget the 5-acre custom corn maize, shaped this year like the United States!

You can also stop by to get your checklist and map for the Pumpkins in the Park Scavenger Hunt in Columbia County. The hunt runs through October 22 at Savannah Rapids Park.

Kids get to search for fall-themed decor hidden around the park and all families that participate will be entered into a drawing to win a family four-pack from Steed’s Dairy!

Here’s what you need to do:

Stop by the Columbia County Visitors Center for a checklist and map.

Find all 9 fall-themed decorations.

Turn in your completed checklist at the Visitors Center to be entered to win! Kids will also receive a prize, while supplies last!

And it’s as simple as that! The visitor’s center is at 3300 Evans to Locks Road in Martinez, and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

There’s another smaller pumpkin patch at Southside Baptist Church Augusta. The church is hosting its last Family Fun Day on October 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be concessions, live music and games. That’s at 3612 Mike Padgett Highway.

Meanwhile, if you really want to get in touch with agriculture, you can visit Hickory Hill Milk Farm this weekend!

You can get a behind-the-scenes tour to show you what a working dairy farm is really like. The farm is offering hay rides, a corn maze, a look at the milking process, and ice cream.

You can pet calves and get close to cows.

The goal is to have fun but also educate people on how their farm works.

Tours are on Fridays and Saturdays, at $10 a person.

But if you can’t make it out to any of these pumpkin picking events, you can get your pumpkin fix with the famous tv special, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on October 24.

Stay tuned in to News 12 for more upcoming Halloween and fall seasonal events.

